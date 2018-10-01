× 30th Annual Bridge Bust will temporarily close Veterans Memorial Bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville this weekend

COLUMBIA — The 30th Annual Bridge Bust will temporarily close the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville Friday and Saturday, according to Columbia Borough Police.

The bridge will be closed Friday from 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturday from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., police say.

The Bridge Bust is an annual fundraising event held the first Saturday in October. According to the event’s Facebook page, nearly 300 vendors will line the 1.25-mile bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., so that visitors can shop, eat, and enjoy a unique view of the Susquehanna River.

Admission is $2 for adults; children 6-12 are $1 and children 5 and under are free.Although this is an outdoor event, there are no pets, scooters or bicycles allowed on the bridge, organizers say.