× 20 previously deported illegal aliens indicted by federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into U.S.

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that twenty previously deported aliens were indicted separately by a federal grand jury last week for illegal re-entry into the United States.

These matters arose in counties throughout the area including Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe and York.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed:

Rogaciano Hernandez-Sanchez , age 56, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in March 2001, October 2009, and May 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after May 2012, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Jose Perez-Amaro, age 23, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in March and April 2016. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after April 2016, and was found in the United States in Lackawanna County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Hernandez-Sanchez and Perez-Amaro face a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and fines, Freed said.

Also indicted were:

Wilder Orodonez-Calderas , age 26, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in March 2018. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after March 2018, and was found in the United States in Monroe County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Francisco Sacaria , age 38, of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in July 2014. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after July 2014, and was found in the United States in Luzerne County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 38, of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in July 2014. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after July 2014, and was found in the United States in Luzerne County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Abel Perez-Perez , age 25, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in November 2013. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after November 2013, and was found in the United States in Lebanon County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 25, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in November 2013. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after November 2013, and was found in the United States in Lebanon County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Gustavo Vazquez-Ramirez , age 31, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in May 2011. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after May 2011, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 31, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in May 2011. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after May 2011, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Juan Martinez-Vazquez , age 29, of Mexcio, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in August and September 2012. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after September 2012 and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 29, of Mexcio, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in August and September 2012. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after September 2012 and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Jairo Rodrigues-Murillo , age 39, Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in June 2008 and March 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after March 2012, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 39, Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in June 2008 and March 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after March 2012, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Irais Estrada-Martinez , age 32, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in December 2015. She is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after December 2015, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 32, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in December 2015. She is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after December 2015, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Nicacio Lopez-Hernandez , age 37, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in February 2014 and January 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after January 2015, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 37, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in February 2014 and January 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after January 2015, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Pedro Santiz-Santiz , age 29, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in October 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after October 2012, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 29, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in October 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after October 2012, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Hipolito Morales-Cortez , age 51, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in January 2007. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after January 2007, and was found in the United States in Lackawanna County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 51, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in January 2007. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after January 2007, and was found in the United States in Lackawanna County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Martin Romero-Mercado , age 47, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September and October 2017. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after October 2017, and was found in the United States in Cumberland County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 47, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September and October 2017. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after October 2017, and was found in the United States in Cumberland County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Ernesto Guevara-Aldade , age 38, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after September 2015, and was found in the United States in Cumberland County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 38, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after September 2015, and was found in the United States in Cumberland County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Jesus Carranza-Mondragon , age 29, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2014 and July 2014. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after July 2014, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 29, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2014 and July 2014. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after July 2014, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Kevin Lopez-Calderon , age 30, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in November 2006 and March 2013. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after March 2013, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 30, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in November 2006 and March 2013. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after March 2013, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Luis Avila-Munguia , age 29, Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in September 2010 and August 2015. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after August 2015 and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 29, Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in September 2010 and August 2015. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after August 2015 and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Estaban Santiago-Sanchez , age 38, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in August 2016. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after August 2016, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 38, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in August 2016. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after August 2016, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Ramiro Olivares-Velasquez , age 27, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2013 and July 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after July 2015, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

, age 27, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2013 and July 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after July 2015, and was found in the United States in York County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. Rogaciano Hernandez-Sanchez, age 56, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in March 2001, October 2009, and May 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after May 2012, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Under federal law, Orodonez-Calderas, Sacaria, Perez-Perez, Vazquez-Ramirez, Martinez-Vazquez, Rodrigues-Murillo, Estrada-Martinez, Lopez-Hernandez, Santiz-Santiz, Morales-Cortez, Romero-Mercado, Guevara-Aldade, Carranza-Mondragon, Lopez-Calderon, Avial-Munguia, Santiago-Sanchez, Olivares-Velasquez and Hernandez-Sanchez face a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

These cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian G. McDonnell is prosecuting the cases.