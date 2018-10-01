Action heats up as the temperatures fall down in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- As the temperatures turn a bit colder, the action heats up in Hershey!

A number of shows will be heading to Hershey in October.

Finding Neverland will begin its National Tour at Hershey Theatre from October 2-7.

Family Night on Broadway is set for October 3, when kids 18 and under get on free ticket to Finding Neverland when accompanied by one full-paying adult.

If you're into magic, Catapult: Magic Shadows will come to Hershey Theatre on October 13.

Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party will hit the Giant Center on October 18-21.

If you want to catch a musical performance, Keith Urban's Graffiti U World Tour 2018 will also come to the Giant Center in October.

As Halloween approaches, Hersheypark gets ready for Hersheypark in the Dark.

The event runs Fridays through Sundays from October 19-29 and November 2-4 with more than 55 rides, attractions, and entertainment.

If you're looking to relax, MeltSpa by Hershey is offering an exclusive Pumpkin Spice Collection in October and November. The treatments include a body scrub, body wrap, manicure and pedicure.

The Spa at the Hotel Hershey is also featuring special fall-themed treatments, including Pumpkin Latte and Spice Orange Cider Manicures and Pedicures.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Olivia York from Hershey Entertainment & Events is stopping by the set to offer more on what Hershey has to offer in October.