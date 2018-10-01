× Argument over child custody leads to charges in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY — Three people are facing charges in a domestic incident centered around a child-custody dispute that occurred last month in East Waterford, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Carrie Tyson, 42, of Waterford, Jamie Hawkins, 41, of East Waterford, and Garry Kenny, 59, of French Creek, WV, were charged in the incident, which occurred on Sept. 13, police say.

According to police, the incident began when Tyson discovered that emergency custody of her 9-year-old daughter had been granted to her mother, Leslie Curley, 60, and Lewis Edward Curley, Tyson’s stepfather.

Police say Tyson, Hawkins, and Kenny went to the girl’s elementary school, picked her up, and took her to Curley’s home on the 4500 block of Horse Valley Road in Toboyne Township, where they told the girl to gather her belongings, because they were taking her with them.

The girl ran inside and told Curley that Tyson and Hawkins, the girl’s biological father, were attempting to take her away. An argument ensued, police say.

According to police, Tyson attempted to physically pull the girl away from Curley, but was unable to. Hawkins then allegedly told Curley he was not leaving without his daughter and made threatening remarks toward Curley while displaying a handgun kept in his pocket.

After the three suspects were unable to remove the girl, they attempted to flee the scene, police say. They were taken into custody by responding officers.

Search warrants were obtained for the suspects’ vehicles and residence, and a search produced drug paraphernalia, police say.

Tyson was charged with interference with custody and harassment. She was released from Perry County Jail after posting bail.

Hawkins was charged with interference with custody, terroristic threats, and simple assault. He was unable to post bail and was retained at Perry County Jail, police say.

Police did not indicate what, if anything, Kenny was charged with.