Cardi B to turn herself in to police following alleged fight at Queens strip club: TMZ

NEW YORK — Cardi B is expected to turn herself in to police Monday in connection to a fight at a Queens strip club, TMZ reports.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, will turn herself in to cops in Flushing, sources confirmed to WPIX.

Sources would not confirm why she will turn herself in to police, but TMZ reports Almánzar allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing on Aug. 29.

Cardi B was at the venue to watch a Migos performance when she told members of her entourage to attack the women with bottles and chairs, TMZ reports.

The two women, who TMZ identified as Jade and Baddie Gi, required medical care following the attack.

One of the bartenders is believed to have slept with Almánzar’s husband Offset, a member of Migos, according to TMZ. The attack was “spontaneous” and was triggered after someone threw a drink.

Cardi B had been in New York for her Global Citizen Festival performance at Central Park Saturday.

Almánzar will likely face reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges, TMZ reports.