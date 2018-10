Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The coroner has been called to the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a Capital Area Transit (CAT) bus in Harrisburg, dispatch confirms.

The incident occurred at 2nd and Market Streets, according to dispatch.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m.

This incident is causing traffic all over Harrisburg, especially around 2nd & Market to be backed up. Police expect roads around the area to be closed for atleast the next two hours as they continue their investigation. pic.twitter.com/yVgPV99nbd — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 1, 2018

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.