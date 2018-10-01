× Elco High School student charged with making threat to ‘shoot up’ school on social media

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police have charged an Eastern Lebanon County High School student with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment after an investigation into a threat that was posted in a group conversation on Instragram Sunday night.

According to police, the threat was to “shoot up the school (Elco High School).” The suspect warned members of the group chat not to come to school on Monday.

The juvenile suspect will face the charges in Lebanon County Juvenile Court, police say.

Elco School District issued the following statement:

Late last night the District was alerted to statements made through social media that prompted the initiation of the District’s safety protocols, including the involvement of law enforcement. Please be assured that appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of our students and minimize disruption to the educational program. We will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. As always, the physical and emotional safety of our students remains our top priority.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to keep our schools safe. As this is an active investigation, we continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. Thank you Julia R. Vicente Superintendent