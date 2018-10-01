First days of October bring warmer and more humid conditions

WARMING UP: It’s the first day of October, but a warming trend begins today! It’s a cool and comfortable start, with readings in the 50s for most and mostly clear skies. Sun breaks out in locations that experienced the fog, and the warming begins. Temperatures jump to near 80 degrees during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The humidity starts to increase too during the afternoon. The evening is quiet, but it’s a bit muggy. Through the night, temperatures fall into the lower to middle 60s. Some patchy areas of haze and fog redevelop again too. Tuesday is a bit warmer with partly sunny skies. A wave of low pressure tries to ride along the ridge of high pressure helping to warm us, so this brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. However, the chance is much later during the day and into the evening. Most of the day is dry. Temperatures are near 80 degrees again, but a few locations could be a touch warmer.

STILL WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: The ridge of high pressure quickly builds back Wednesday as this next ripple exits the area. Skies are partly cloudy for Wednesday. Temperatures should be able to bounce right back into the lower 80s. It’s still on the muggy side too. Thursday is the warmest day this week ahead of the next cold front. There’s the chance for a couple late day thunderstorms, but the best chance is going to be during the evening hours. Tempeatures reach the lower to middle 80s!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front hangs nearby into the upcoming weekend, so we’ll have to monitor the positioning of the front for shower chances and temperatures. Saturday should bring plenty of clouds and a small chance for some isolated showers. Temperatures are in the middle 70s. We should be a bit more on the warm side of the front on Sunday, but the chance for a couple thunderstorms still remains. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a great Monday!