Former Dallastown HS student pleads guilty to making threats at school, avoids further jail time

DALLASTOWN — A former Dallastown High School student charged in March with making threats at the school avoided additional prison time after reaching a plea agreement, court documents show.

Brandon Jamal Thompson, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 73 days to 12 months in York County Prison, and was credited with 73 days of time he’s already served, according to court documents.

As part of the plea deal, Thompson must serve an additional year of probation, pay court costs, and perform 100 hours of community service, according to court records.

A charge of making terroristic threats was dismissed as part of the agreement, court records state.

The charges stemmed from a March 1 incident involving Thompson at Dallastown High School.

According to police, a student reported to the dean that she heard someone yell “Don’t come to school tomorrow,” while walking through the school’s student parking lot. When she turned around, she saw Thompson yelling at another male student.

The student Thompson was seen yelling at later confirmed to the dean that Thompson warned him not to come to school the next day.

Two other students who were riding in a vehicle with Thompson that morning told school administration that Thompson told them “one day someone’s going to push his buttons to the max,” according to police.

Thompson later allegedly added, “I’m going to come to school tomorrow with a gun and teachers are the first victims.”

The student also told the dean that while they were walking through the parking lot that morning, Thompson saw another student and allegedly said, “That’s going to be my first victim.”

As they entered the high school and walked down the hallway, Thompson raised his hands and made a gesture toward a group of students as if he was shooting them, charging documents state. Video footage confirmed Thompson’s actions.

York Area Regional Police responded to the school at 11:30 a.m. and met with Thompson. He told the detective that he heard the threats from the other schools and thought it would be a joke to say it, according to charging documents.

Thompson was handcuffed and transported to the police station just before 12:30 p.m.