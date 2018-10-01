× Former VP of advertising for Rite Aid pleads guilty to vendor kick-back, tax evasion charges

HARRISBURG — The former vice president of advertising for Rite Aid pleaded guilty Monday to vendor kick-back and tax evasion charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Between 1995 and August 2017, James Pilsner allegedly entered into an agreement with Nuvision owners Larry Nuckols, 69, and Vance Taylor, 71. It’s alleged that Pilsner, 60, would approve Atlanta-based company Nuvision’s invoices — some if which were false and inflated — for payment, and in exchange, Nuckols and Taylor would “kick-back” a significant portion of Rite Aid’s payment back to Pilsner, U.S. Attorney David Freed said.

Pilsner, of Harrisburg, allegedly received no less than around $5.1 million in kick-backs over the time period of 2001 and August 2017. During that time, Rite Aid allegedly paid Nuvision approximately $45.3 million.

Nuckols. of Valdosta, Georgia, was charged with one count of wire fraud. His arraignment and guilty plea is scheduled for November 20.

Taylor, of Acworth, Georgia, faces 40 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions. He is awaiting arraignment on these charges.