Governor Tom Wolf and Scott Wagner go head-to-head in first and only gubernatorial debate

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf (D) and challenger Scott Wagner (R) faced off in the only debate in this year's gubernatorial race. The two answered a series of questions on topics critical to Pennsylvania businesses.

Alex Trebek, host of the TV game show 'Jeopardy!' moderated the debate at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's annual dinner in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

Trebek said the debate would not be like a game of Jeopardy or like a typical political debate.

He told the audience no booing or hissing, asked questions of the opponents, and would pry further when deemed necessary.

Republican candidate Scott Wagner quickly differentiated himself from his opponent, incumbent Governor Tom Wolf.

"I made a decision to run for this office to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. I grew up on a farm. I'm a blue collar guy. The governor had a very different upbringing, and a very different lifestyle than I," stated Wagner.

Governor Wolf thanked the audience for being at the Hershey Lodge in Derry Township and Wagner for running. The governor then reflected on what he has accomplished during his time in office.

"Since, I've been governor we've invested historic money into education. We've invested in healthcare," said Governor Wolf.

He went on to reiterate how many people are covered by health insurance now and how he has prioritized battling the opioid epidemic epidemic.

Trebek then put Governor Wolf on the spot, asking about the Philadelphia Eagles, before taking a more serious tone and asking the candidates questions about ethics and the current state of politics.

"Has money become a corrupting influence in our political campaigns?" asked Trebek of Wolf.

"I think it has. It's why I'm calling for campaign finance reform in Pennsylvania we need to neutralize the idea of money and get back to the idea of challenging each other's ideas," responded Governor Wolf.

"Has politics become too much of a blood sport?" asked Trebek of Wagner.

"Absolutely. It's become disgusting. Listen, I came to Harrisburg in 2014. People, Governor Wolf's campaign, called me the worst of Harrisburg. I came to Harrisburg to ask questions, and I don't get answers," answered Wagner.

The big question: will this debate have an impact on Pennsylvania voters?

In years passed, gubernatorial candidates typically debated multiple times.

However, Governor Wolf has said he would only debate just once.

There are just 36 days until the November 6th election.