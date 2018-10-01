Lancaster man to serve life in prison for the 2013 shooting death of estranged wife’s boyfriend

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2013 shooting death of 36-year-old Parrish Thaxton, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

In February of that year, Mario Casanova-Lanzo broke into the home of his estranged wife and shot Thaxton twice with a shotgun at close range, the DA’s Office said. Thaxton was the boyfriend of the estranged wife.

In court Monday, 42-year-old Casanova-Lanzo said nothing about the home-invasion killing of Thaxton and did not offer an apology — Thaxton’s mother was in court for sentencing and read aloud a statement, according to the DA’s Office.

A first-degree murder verdict was returned on September 20.

At trial, jurors were shown letters written by Casanova-Lanzo, which contained admissions to killing Thaxton, the DA’s Office added.