Lebanon County woman accused of stabbing man, fighting with police

WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A 35-year-old Lebanon County woman has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest after a domestic incident at her home Sunday night, according to West Cornwall Township Police.

Tiffany Ulshafer, of the 400 block of Lori Ann Court, is accused of stabbing a man in the hand with a knife during the alleged dispute, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. She also allegedly struck the victim in the back with a blunt object.

Ulshafer also fought with two arresting officers, causing them to suffer minor injuries, police say. Neither required medical treatment.

Police transported Ulshafer to Central Booking for arraignment. She was placed in Lebanon County Prison on $25,000 bail.