Pedestrian killed in East Hempfield Township crash

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police say a 60-year-old woman died Sunday after she was struck by a minivan in Lancaster County.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian along McGovernville Road between Swarr Run Road and Colonial Crest Drive in East Hempfield Township.

Investigators say the driver of the minivan was headed south on McGovernville Road when they struck an unidentified woman who was trying to cross the road.

The woman was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-898-3103.