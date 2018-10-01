Penn State-Michigan State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, school says

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view during a white out at Beaver Stadium during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2017 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view during a white out at Beaver Stadium during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2017 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State announced the kickoff time for its Big Ten clash with Michigan State.
The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, the school said Monday.
In addition to being the focal point of Penn State’s Homecoming activities, the game will also be a Stripe Out, the school said.