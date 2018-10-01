× Penn State-Michigan State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, school says

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State announced the kickoff time for its Big Ten clash with Michigan State.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, the school said Monday.

In addition to being the focal point of Penn State’s Homecoming activities, the game will also be a Stripe Out, the school said.