Pennsylvania launches state-wide school safety reporting system

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania becomes the first state in the country to implement a statewide reporting system through it's partnership with Sandy Hook Promise.

Unveiled Monday morning, Safe2Say Something Anonymous Reporting System is expected to be up and running by January. Implemented state-wide through a partnership with Sandy Hook Promise, all 500 school districts in Pennsylvania will use this program.

"Rather than go district to district, a statewide initiative has so much more power for its students. It means every one is speaking the same language," said Nicole Hockley, who founded Sandy Hook Promise after losing her son Dylan in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. "There's one app they use, there's one training they receive so if they go school to school - or community to community it is the same training, the same learning, and the same tools they are learning which does create better community and safety overall."

Students, teachers, and faculty will all be trained on how to recognize signs of someone who is at risk and needs help, along with when to report what they see or hear to 9-1-1 or Safe2Say.

"This is about all the ways we can keep our kids safe and the reason the tool is so important to give students is because they are the eyes and ears of our school," said Hockley. "They hear things, the adults in their lives don't always hear."

Life threatening situations and imminent threats of violence should always be reported to 9-1-1. It's other concerns like bullying, unsafe behavior, or disturbing posts on social media that will be encouraged to be reported through Safe2Say Something's app, website or phone number. All tips will then be reviewed by trained analysts at the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Call Center who will determine what the next steps to take will be.

"We want to make sure students know this is available to them, it's a safe place to call," said Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "They're not going to get in trouble and that they're going to be encouraged, it will be something cool to share this information through the safe to safe program."

While students, teachers and faculty will be trained to use Safe2Say, everyone in the state will be able to report tips and concerns once it's up and running.