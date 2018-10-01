× Police helicopter sends debris flying, tailgaters scrambling prior to Penn State-Ohio State football game

STATE COLLEGE — A low-flying police helicopter created a disturbance in a parking area outside Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon, scattering revelers who were tailgating before the Nittany Lions’ prime-time game with Ohio State and sending tents, grills and other debris flying through the lot.

According to OnwardState.com, the helicopter was seen flying as low as 30 feet from the ground over Section 23 of the Yellow Lot, located near Orchard Road and Park Avenue on the campus.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., Onward State reports. The tailgaters scattered were seniors and members of the Penn State Greek community.

One witness, who claimed to be in the area when the helicopter arrived, told OnwardState that his car was scratched by flying debris and a female guest was cut on the face.

The witness told OnwardState he planned to file a police report this week.

Barstool Penn State tweeted video of the incident:

This should blow over well. State Police flew a helicopter very low over tailgates sending tents, grills and other debris flying pic.twitter.com/NoweMUkJZF — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) September 30, 2018

The Penn State University Police Department issued a statement Monday. It reads: