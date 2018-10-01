Police: Search continues for man who stabbed individual in York County

York County — Authorities continue their search for Richard Tyler.

Tyler is accused of stabbing an individual multiple times in the early morning hours of January 26 in Springettsbury Township.

A warrant was issued for Tyler’s arrest on February 15. He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.