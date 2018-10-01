× State police identify victim in fatal pedestrian accident in Newport

NEWPORT, Perry County — State Police have identified the woman struck and killed Friday in a pedestrian accident in Newport.

Candee S. Ettinger, 40, died Friday night after being struck by a Chevrolet Suburban at 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of S. 4th Street in Newport, according to police.

Ettinger was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police have not identified the driver, a 37-year-old Newport woman.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.