Traveling Memorial back in Lancaster County for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and on Monday Lancaster County will once again display a Silent Witness Exhibit, which honors the women, men, and kids killed in acts of domestic violence.

The memorial includes life-size wooden figures representing those who died in Lancaster County as a result of domestic violence. Also on the figures, will be the stories of those victims. Organizers say the reason they do this is to promote the need for change.

According to organizers one in four women and one in seven men are impacted by domestic violence.

The display opens around 9:30 a.m., on the first floor of the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, at 2100 Harrisburg Pike. It'll be on display there until October 5, when it then moves to a different location.

