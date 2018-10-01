× Undercover police operation in Steelton results in 2 drug arrests

STEELTON — Two Steelton residents were arrested on drug charges during an undercover operation conducted by Steelton Police and the Dauphin County Drug Task Force during the last week of September, police say.

Kylel Brown and Esmelda Rodriguez were charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication device in separate arrests, according to police.

Brown was arrested after police say he sold two bundles of heroin to an undercover officer on the 700 block of South River Alley.

Rodriguez is accused of selling two bundles of heroin to an undercover officer on the 200 block of Lincoln Street. She also flushed drugs down her toilet when officers approached her home to serve a search warrant, police say. That resulted in an additional charge of tampering with evidence, according to police.

Both were taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.