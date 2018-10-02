× 3 women accused of stealing $1,200 worth of merchandise from Chambersburg Victoria’s Secret

CHAMBERSBURG — State Police are investigating a case of retail theft that occurred on Sept. 27 at a Victoria’s Secret store in the Chambersburg Mall.

According to police, the theft occurred at about 4:39 p.m. at the store, located at 926 Chambersburg Mall in Greene Township.

Police say three unknown suspects, all described as black women, entered the store and took about $1,200 worth of merchandise. They fled the store in an unknown direction after committing the theft, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at (717) 264-5161.