Fire crews extinguish early morning blaze in York
YORK — Fire crews extinguished an early morning blaze on the first block of Jefferson Avenue in York, according to the York City Fire Department.
Crews responded to the fire call at 5:19 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
One person was rescued and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, the York City Fire Department said.
The fire was brought under control at about 6:10 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
39.969123 -76.731149