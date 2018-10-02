× Fire crews extinguish early morning blaze in York

YORK — Fire crews extinguished an early morning blaze on the first block of Jefferson Avenue in York, according to the York City Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire call at 5:19 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

One person was rescued and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, the York City Fire Department said.

The fire was brought under control at about 6:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.