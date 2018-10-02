× Harrisburg man convicted of brutal 2017 attack, robbery of woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County jury convicted a Harrisburg man of committing a brutal attack and robbery of a woman in 2017, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Heath Zachary was convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, and two counts of conspiracy on Sept. 26.

Prosecutors said that on June 18, 2017, Zachary attacked a woman who was walking to a friend’s house from the Alva Hotel & Restaurant. The attack happened near a barber shop on Walnut and Court streets.

Five men at the barbershop witnessed a suspect, later identified as Zachary, lift the woman over his shoulders, slam her to the ground and struck her several times in the face. The witnesses immediately intervened, surrounding Zachary. One witness sought help from a federal protective service officer.

While waiting for help to arrive, an unknown individual — presumed to be working with Zachary — took the victim’s purse and fled on foot down Court Street. The co-conspirator was never located or apprehended by authorities.

Zachary was detained at the scene. Police say he had the victim’s blood on his shirt, shorts, and hands.

The witnesses told police the initially believed the victim was dead, because she was unresponsive and was not moving after the attack. The victim later awoke at Hershey Medical Center. She sustained multiple fractures to her face.