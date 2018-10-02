× Harrisburg man wanted for his alleged involvement in domestic assault arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man wanted for his alleged involvement in a domestic assault in June was arrested Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Leeon Frasier, 41, was taken into custody without incident in the 2700 block of Banks Street in Harrisburg.

Police charged Frasier with strangulation, aggravated assault and robbery on August 18, a month and a half after an investigation into a domestic assault began.

At the time of the incident, Frasier was supervised by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole for a prior robbery conviction, the U.S. Marshals Service says. He was charged with absconding from parole supervision on August 21 after authorities were unable to locate Frasier.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes, stated U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”