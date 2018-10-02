× Lancaster man already charged with having 600 bags of heroin now accused of drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER — A 27-year-old Lancaster man already charged with having more than 600 bags of heroin on him during a traffic stop in July is now also facing a charge of drug delivery resulting in death connected to a fatal overdose in 2016, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Leslie K. Jackson supplied the heroin used by a 22-year-old victim who died of an overdose in West Lampeter Township on Oct. 21, 2016, according to the district attorney’s office. He is charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy. His bail was set at $500,000, the DA’s office says.

Another man, Brenton Christensen, is also charged in connection to that death, the DA says. Christensen is accused of arranging the deal between Jackson and the victim.

Christensen allegedly drove the victim to a meeting place — Locust Street in Columbia — to meet with Jackson. Jackson got into the vehicle and, after being paid, provided heroin to the victim, authorities say.

The victim fatally overdosed at his Gypsy Hill Road home. Authorities determined the heroin batch contained fentanyl and was sold with “The Cure” branding.

Detectives used cellphone analysis to track the drug deal.

The Drug Task Force previously charged Jackson with felony drug-dealing and related charges regarding a traffic stop in Gap on July 26.

Detectives found 630 bags of heroin and over $25,000 in a Ford pickup truck occupied by Jackson.

Those bags had a “Boogie Man” brand stamp, authorities say.