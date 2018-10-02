× Lebanon woman cited after ignoring road closed signs, becoming trapped in floodwaters, police say

LEBANON COUNTY — Reminder: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” is more than just a catchy slogan.

Failure to do so could result in a traffic citation.

That’s the lesson learned by a 64-year-old Lebanon woman on Sept. 27, according to South Lebanon Township Police.

Maxine Abbott, of the first block of Morgan Drive, was cited for failing to obey traffic control devices after firefighters and other emergency responders had to help move her car, which had become trapped in flood waters on Fox Road between Schaefferstown and Myerstown.

The incident happened around 12:21 p.m., police say.

According to police, Abbott was traveling east and was about 100 feet into floodwaters that had covered the roadway when her vehicle became disabled. She had driven around posted “Road Closed” signs at two different locations before becoming stuck, police say. Firefighters pushed the vehicle from the flooded roadway, and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene, according to police.