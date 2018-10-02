Local vet raises awareness to wildlife conservation centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- One local vet is hoping to raise awareness about wildlife conservancies.

Fresh off a trip to Alaska that included stops at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center and the Alaska Sealife Center, Dr. Bill Lewis from the Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic wants you to know more about these centers and what you can do to help save wildlife.

Lewis noted that he and his wife adopted a white wolf and a 3-month-old moose through the wildlife center.

