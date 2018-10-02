× Missouri man convicted of 2016 assault on Londonderry Township woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County jury convicted a 41-year-old Missouri man on simple assault charges last week, rejecting his claims of self-defense in a domestic incident in which he punched his girlfriend in the face.

Michael Yingling claimed that the victim attacked him first in the December 18, 2016 incident, but police who responded to a 911 call at the victim’s Londonderry Township home noticed bruising to her face and no visible injuries on Yingling.

An investigation determined Yingling repeatedly struck the victim with a closed fist following a verbal argument that began after the victim complimented Yingling’s hair.

Dauphin County Judge William T. Tully sentenced Yingling to 12 months of probation.