Neighbors weigh in on the safety of using transportation services after taxi cab driver accused of raping customer

LANCASTER, Pa. -- A taxi driver out of Lancaster is accused of raping one of his customers over the summer.

Court documents state police charged Jesus Rosario, 52, of Lancaster with rape, sexual assault, and other charges.

Rosario is last known to be an independent contractor with Yellow Cab Taxi Company.

On July 31st, East Lampeter Police say Rosario picked a woman up around 3 a.m. in Lancaster.

They say Rosario drove the woman to her apartment in Upper Leacock Township before following the woman inside and assaulting her.

Officers say Rosario's version of the story changed multiple times - from no contact with the victim to sexual contact with her.

Rosario lives on East Ross Street in Lancaster City.

Neighbors here are now considering their safety when using a transportation service.

"You could send somebody in a cab and never see them again. You should always have a plan, some type of safety plan," said Karina Dejesus of Lancaster.

"Anytime, I go alone, I fear for my safety, just especially because I am a woman. So like, is something going to happen? If something happens, are people going to believe me? What am I going to do? If I'm walking down the street, then I can try to like run, and get away, but I feel like when you're in a car, you're stuck in the car," explained Joy Bright of Lancaster.

Bright says she always calls someone if she's taking a cab, Uber, or Lyft, and she sits in the backseat of the car.

"I also try to get in and shut the door, and then try to open it quick too cause I'm afraid they'll have child lock on," she added.

To be safe when using a transportation service, East Lampeter Police recommend sitting in the backseat. If ever uncomfortable, request to be dropped off somewhere. They say to always be aware of your surroundings and trust any gut feelings.

Last, call the transportation company if anything feels off with a driver.

Police say Rosario made his first appearance in court Monday; he was freed on unsecured bail.

Yellow Cab Taxi Company declined an interview with FOX43.