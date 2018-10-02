Olivia’s cooks up Grilled Pork Chops in a sage cider & apple cream sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Grilled pork chops in a sage cider & apple cream sauce
Served along w butternut sausage & quinoa stuffing and a side of succotash.
Stuffing
1 cup celery chopped
1 cup onion chopped
1 cup carrots chopped
2 cups butternut squash chopped
1 cup apples chopped
1 lb fresh sausage
1 cup quinoa
3 tbsp E.V.O.O.
2 tbsp fresh sage chopped
2 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
2 cup chicken stock
1 cup apple cider
2 tbsp garlic butter
Preheat oven to 375*F. In a large mixing bowl toss the celery, onions, carrots, butternut squash, & apples w the E.V.O.O. Place into a baking dish or Dutch oven and add the chicken stock, apple cider, quinoa, sausage, & all the remaining ingredients. Bake for approx 30 minutes. Remove from oven, stir to keep the food cooking evenly throughout. Place back in the oven uncovered for approx 15 mins or until veggies are fork tender.
Apple cider cream sauce
1 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1 tbsp garlic butter
1/2 cup apple cider
2 Granny Smith apples sliced
1 small onion chopped1 tbsp black pepper
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 shot (2oz) apple jack brandy
1 tbsp sage chopped
1 tbsp rosemary chopped
In a saucepan, heat E.V.O.O & garlic butter. Add onions & sauté approx 2 minutes on high heat. Deglaze the pan w the cider and apple brandy. Add apples, stock, slurry, pepper, rosemary, & sage. Simmer approx 2 minutes on high (to allow for reduction). Add cream & bring to a boil for approx 2 more minutes or until desired thickness. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Apple smasher
Capt Morgan Apple smash rum
Berintzen Apple liquor
Apple juice
Ginger beer or Ginger Ale
Fresh sliced apples for garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add Capt Morgan Apple smash, Apple liquor, & apple juice. Shake. Top off w your choice of ginger beer or ginger ale. Garnish w fresh sliced sugared apples. Cheers!
Nutty java chiller
Sōmrus creamy rum liqueur
Cold brew or chilled coffee
Cream
Whipped cream
Crushed walnuts
Maple syrup
Fill glass w ice. Add sōmrus, coffee, & cream. Shake. Top off w whipped cream, crushed walnuts, and a drizzle of maple syrup. Cheers!