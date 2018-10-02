Olivia’s cooks up Grilled Pork Chops in a sage cider & apple cream sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Grilled pork chops in a sage cider & apple cream sauce

Served along w butternut sausage & quinoa stuffing and a side of succotash.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stuffing

1 cup celery chopped

1 cup onion chopped

1 cup carrots chopped

2 cups butternut squash chopped

1 cup apples chopped

1 lb fresh sausage

1 cup quinoa

3 tbsp E.V.O.O.

2 tbsp fresh sage chopped

2 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 cup chicken stock

1 cup apple cider

2 tbsp garlic butter

Preheat oven to 375*F. In a large mixing bowl toss the celery, onions, carrots, butternut squash, & apples w the E.V.O.O. Place into a baking dish or Dutch oven and add the chicken stock, apple cider, quinoa, sausage, & all the remaining ingredients. Bake for approx 30 minutes. Remove from oven, stir to keep the food cooking evenly throughout. Place back in the oven uncovered for approx 15 mins or until veggies are fork tender.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple cider cream sauce

1 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1 tbsp garlic butter

1/2 cup apple cider

2 Granny Smith apples sliced

1 small onion chopped1 tbsp black pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 shot (2oz) apple jack brandy

1 tbsp sage chopped

1 tbsp rosemary chopped

In a saucepan, heat E.V.O.O & garlic butter. Add onions & sauté approx 2 minutes on high heat. Deglaze the pan w the cider and apple brandy. Add apples, stock, slurry, pepper, rosemary, & sage. Simmer approx 2 minutes on high (to allow for reduction). Add cream & bring to a boil for approx 2 more minutes or until desired thickness. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails:

Apple smasher

Capt Morgan Apple smash rum

Berintzen Apple liquor

Apple juice

Ginger beer or Ginger Ale

Fresh sliced apples for garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add Capt Morgan Apple smash, Apple liquor, & apple juice. Shake. Top off w your choice of ginger beer or ginger ale. Garnish w fresh sliced sugared apples. Cheers!

Nutty java chiller

Sōmrus creamy rum liqueur

Cold brew or chilled coffee

Cream

Whipped cream

Crushed walnuts

Maple syrup

Fill glass w ice. Add sōmrus, coffee, & cream. Shake. Top off w whipped cream, crushed walnuts, and a drizzle of maple syrup. Cheers!