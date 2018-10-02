× Penn football making week-long trip to China for portion of spring practice

PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania football program will be heading overseas for a portion of its spring practice schedule.

Penn announced Tuesday that the program will be in China during the university’s spring break (March 2 to March 9). The visit is being organized by Global Football, which provides football players, coaches, families and fans an opportunity to travel internationally and interact with people of differing cultures.

The Quakers will fly into Beijing on March 2 before traveling to Shanghai four days later. During this time, Penn will hold multiple practices and clinics for youths and young adults, according to a news release from the university.

Penn caps off the visit with sightseeing and a game against an all-star team of players from the American Football League of China in the Penn-China Global Ambassadors Bowl on March 8.

“We are excited to partner with Global Football, the Shanghai Rugby Football Association, Anthony Travel, Preston Consulting, Penn in China and Penn Athletics to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our student-athletes, head coach Ray Priore said in a statement issued by the university. “Our program is the most historic in college football, with more games played than any other team, 18 Ivy League championships and seven national championships.

“This March, we’ll have the chance to add another first to the storied tradition of Penn Football. Our student-athletes and coaches relish the opportunity to share this bonding experience while simultaneously getting ourselves better as a football team and helping grow the sport we love on a global level.”

Director of Athletics and Recreation Dr. M. Grace Calhoun added, “This trip is a perfect example of how Penn Athletics is aiming big by providing an unrivaled experience for our student-athletes. Enhancing our brand through international partnerships is part of Penn Athletics’ strategic plan and doing so in China, where the University has a strong relationship dating back to the early 19th century, is one way that we can support Penn’s global objectives.

“The student-athlete experience is at the core of our strategic priorities, and we are confident that this visit to China will broaden the cultural awareness of our students and create impactful, life-long memories. We look forward to spending Spring Break in Beijing and Shanghai.”