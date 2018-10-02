× Police: Teenager arrested for the alleged rape of a 5-year-old child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police arrested a teenager Tuesday for the alleged rape of a 5-year-old.

Authorities were called to a hospital emergency room on Friday for a child who had been sexually assaulted that same evening, according to police.

It’s alleged that the teen, 15, is known to the child and and committed the rape, police say.

He faces charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor.

The teenager was turned over to Cumberland County Juvenile Probation after he was arrested.