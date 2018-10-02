State Capitol Fountain turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- It's all things pink at the State Capitol Tuesday, as they fountain turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC) is kicking off the celebration with some free treats at the Capitol, with guest speakers reminding women how important it is to get mammograms early. The PBCC Communications Director, Natalie Kopp says the pink fountain will serve as a reminder, but it will also be a symbol of hope for the thousands of survivors across Pennsylvania.

According to organizers every day 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania, Kopp says all the work PBCC has done is wonderful and it must continue to find a cure.

The PBCC is also celebrating 25 years of service-- fighting for women, cancer survivors, their families, and those who have lost their lives.

The celebration kicks off at 11:00 a.m., at the Capitol Fountain, the free goodies will also be pink for breast cancer awareness month! There will be pink strawberry milkshakes-- thanks to the PA Dairymen's Association, and Martin's Chips and popcorn will have special pink packaging to spread awareness.