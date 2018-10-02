× Ted Cruz’s campaign headquarters briefly evacuated after white powdery substance was sent there

HOUSTON — Two people were taken to a hospital and the ninth floor of an office building was briefly evacuated after a white, powdery substance was sent to the campaign headquarters of Texas Senator Ted Cruz Tuesday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The evacuation order was lifted after about 45 minutes, when tests determined the powder was harmless, the fire department said.

The people exposed to the substance were taken to an area hospital and the ninth floor of the Phoenix Tower at 3200 SW Fwy was evacuated while hazmat crews worked to determine the nature of the substance.

Two people were taken to the hospital after apparently being exposed to a white powdery substance in an office building at 3200 SW Fwy. The 9th floor of the Phoenix Tower has been evacuated as HFD HazMat is responding to the scene working to determine the nature of the substance. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 2, 2018