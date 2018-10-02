Warm and stuffy again for Tuesday, with late afternoon and early evening strong thunderstorms possible

WARM WITH STORM CHANCES: Tuesday remains warm and stuffy, with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms later during the day. Through the morning, temperatures begin in the lower to middle 60s. Areas of haze and fog redevelop are back, and they are more widespread too. Once the fog and haze clear, skies are partly sunny. A wave of low pressure tries to ride along a cold front to the north of us, so this brings the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. However, the chance is much later during the day and into the evening. Most of the day is dry. There’s a small chance for a stronger to severe thunderstorm, but it’s a very small chance. We’d watch a small chance for damaging winds, hail, and the tornado threat isn’t entirely zero. Temperatures are near 80 degrees again, but a few locations could be a touch warmer. Through the night, any evening showers and thunderstorms are expected to fade. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower to middle 60s. There could be some hazy spots and a few patchy areas of fog.

STILL WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: The ridge of high pressure quickly builds back Wednesday as this next ripple exits the area. Skies are partly cloudy for Wednesday. Temperatures should be able to bounce right back into the lower 80s. It’s still on the muggy side too. Thursday is the warmest day this week ahead of the next cold front. There’s the chance for a couple late day thunderstorms, but the best chance is going to be during the evening hours. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s! We cool back down Friday, and humid levels come down a bit also. There’s plenty of clouds and a small chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures reach the lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front hangs nearby into the upcoming weekend, so we’ll have to monitor the positioning of the front for shower chances and temperatures. Saturday should bring plenty of clouds and a small chance for some isolated showers. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should be a bit more on the warm side of the front on Sunday, but the chance for an isolated thunderstorm remains. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Monday remains warm and humid. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures near 80 degrees again. There’s a tiny chance for a stray pop up thunderstorm.

Have a great Tuesday!