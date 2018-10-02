× WATCH: Brazilian surfer sets Guinness World Record by riding 68-foot wave

Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira broke the Guinness World Record for largest wave surfed by a female, the record-keeping organization confirmed Monday.

The 31-year-old surfer rode a 68-ft wave from trough to crest at the big-wave breakdown known as Praia do Norte in Nazaré, Portugal, on Jan. 18, the Guinness Book of World Records says.

The WSL and Guinness World Records presented Gabeira with her award and certificate respectively in a ceremony overlooking the waves on Monday.

“To set the world record has been a dream of mine for many years,” she said.