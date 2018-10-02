Wednesday is drier and less humid

MILD AND LESS HUMID: A cold front brings the threat for showers and thunderstorms this evening. A few thunderstorms, could become severe, and contain damaging winds and locally heavy rain. The line of showers and thunderstorms begins to break up as it heads eastward, exiting around midnight, ending the rain threat. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s by morning. Wednesday is not as warm or humid. In fact, it is quite pleasant and dry. Highs are held in the upper 70s, near seasonable averages. High pressure slides east Thursday shifting our winds back to the southwest ahead of our next frontal system. Most of the day is dry with very warm temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. Showers and storms hold off until evening and overnight period. Friday is mainly dry but noticeably cooler in the lower 70s. Plenty of cloud cover hovers too. As of now, the front is very slow to move back north keeping gray skies around for the beginning of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front gets hung up just south of the area for much of the day Saturday. Expect plenty of cloud cover and cooler temperatures. A couple of showers can’t be ruled out either. Highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The front lifts northward, as a warm, front very slowly by evening. This allows the winds to shift and warmer air to spread in for the second half of the weekend. With sunshine poking through the clouds, temperatures are quick to warm to near 80 degrees. Most of the day is dry but an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out depending on where the front ends up.

NEXT WEEK: Strong ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft spells a warm few days. Sunshine mixes with clouds Monday, and isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, however most of the day is dry. Highs climb to near 80 or even better. With more sunshine Tuesday, it is much warmer in the middle 80s. Summer humidity returns for a few days too.

