16-year-old wanted in connection to shooting deaths of two people in York City

YORK — A teenager is wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of Jameel Murray and Dezmen Jones, according to York City Police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Luis Joshua Vicente-Ramirez.

He faces two counts of criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Murray, 28, was found deceased on September 26 in the backyard area of a home in the 600 block of West Princess Street. Jones, 15, was also found at the scene. He was transported to York Hospital, but later died.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

Enter number 847-411 Start message with — yorktips Text your message