Elizabethtown man accused of beating teen to death in park ordered to stand trial for homicide

LANCASTER COUNTY — The man accused of beating a 16-year-old boy to death in an Elizabethtown park in August will stand trial for homicide, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

David M. Skalla, 24, of Elizabethtown, was ordered to stand trial for homicide and aggravated assault after a preliminary hearing last week.

Skalla is accused of punching Blake Shearer several times in the head after confronting the boy over loud music being played in the Elizabethtown Borough Park. Multiple witnesses said Skalla as the only one to throw any punches.

The charges were filed by Elizabethtown Police Det. Dustin Ryan, and approved by Assistant District Attorney Andrew Lefever.