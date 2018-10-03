× Five law enforcement officers shot in Florence, South Carolina, sheriff’s office says

Three Florence County, South Carolina, deputies and two city officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in Florence County, sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

[Previous story, published at 6 p.m. ET]

There is an active shooter incident in progress in Florence, South Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.

Florence County Emergency Management is urging people to stay away from an area in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road as the sheriff’s officers and Florence City police respond.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.