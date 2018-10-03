× Hersheypark unveils plans for Chocolatetown, a new, $150 million expansion to the park

HERSHEY — Hersheypark made its “biggest announcement ever” Wednesday, and it’s a doozie.

The park said it is embarking on a $150 million “transformational expansion,” creating Chocolatetown — a new region of the park where guests can eat, play, shop, and gather year round.

The new section of the park will cover 23 acres. It will open in the summer of 2020, park officials say.

It is the largest expansion in Hersheypark history.

“We are incredibly excited to enter this next chapter in the rich history of Hersheypark,” said Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn in the announcement. “Hershey’s Chocolatetown will mark the true intersection where fun meets chocolate. Chocolatetownwill be a place where chocolate-inspired attractions will transform the guest experience in new and engaging ways.”

Among Chocolatetown’s unique feature elements are: