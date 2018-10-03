Hollywood Casino gets petition approval for sports betting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved the first round of sports betting petitions Wednesday morning. The approvals include Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course. Although these approvals were made, people will have to wait a little while longer until they can actually bet on sports.

"And we're very excited that we can be the first one in the state," said Fred Lipkin, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course VP of Marketing. "It really says something about the way our company operates."

Although this approval doesn't mean sports betting at Hollywood Casino will begin today or tomorrow. There's still a few more things that will need to get done like licensing of partners, making sure the facility is in compliance, testing of the system, and training the staff. All of this means it will likely take several weeks until you can begin betting on sports at the casino.

"We're not beholden to a sports schedule," said Doug Harbach, PA Gaming Control Board Communications Director. "We're beholden to the citizens of Pennsylvania and we want to make sure this is done right and rolled out correctly."

If all goes as planned, here's what you can expect if you go to Hollywood Casino for sports betting:

Six windows with sports betting representatives

Odds board wall

110-inch video wall

35 55-inch HD TVs

Lipkin believes sports betting will be operating at the casino before the year ends. The casino also plans to have NFL Sunday Ticket, NHL Center Ice, NBA League Pass and college/international sports package.