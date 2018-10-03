× Home healthcare worker used patient’s debit card to make cash withdrawals, police allege

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A home healthcare worker is accused of using her patient’s debit card — without permission — to make cash withdrawals from an ATM machine, according to police.

Diana Keck, 47, allegedly used the card several times between May 10 and July 12. She has been charged with access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking in connection with the incident.

Police allege that Keck had knowledge of the victim’s PIN as she helped purchase items when the patient had difficultly using the store pin-pad device.