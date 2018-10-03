× More than $11K worth of tools, rifles & PA inspection/emission stickers stolen from repair garage

YORK COUNTY — Police are continuing to investigate the theft of goods from a commercial vehicle repair garage in North Codorus Township.

Police say more than $11,000 worth of tools, rifles, and PA inspection/emissions stickers were stolen from the business in the early morning hours of August 24. The repair garage is located in the 1000 block of Jefferson Road (State Route 516).

Police note that the vast majority of tools were “Snap-on” brand tools and other equipment affiliated with the garage. The stolen rifles were a 30-06 and a 30-30 cal., police add.

Anyone with information should contact Southwestern Regional Police via their offices: 717-225-1333 ext. 100; or through the York County 911 Center: 717-854-5571.