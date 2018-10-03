Not as warm or humid for Wednesday under partly sunny skies

STILL WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: Conditions are drier for Wednesday, but it’s still on the warm side for this time of year. A cold front didn’t quite get through the region, so temperatures are a bit lower, and the humidity levels drop a bit too. It’s a quiet start with some patchy areas of haze or fog. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s still a bit on the muggy side too, but by the afternoon the humidity a bit more comfortable. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds, still nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The overnight period is quiet under partly clear skies, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some areas of fog and haze likely develop again. Thursday is the warmest day this week ahead of the next cold front. There’s the chance for a couple late day thunderstorms, but the best chance is going to be during the early evening hours. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s! We cool back down Friday, and humid levels come down a bit also. Expect clouds and sunshine mixed. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front hangs nearby into the upcoming weekend, so we’ll have to monitor the positioning of the front for shower chances and temperatures. Saturday should bring plenty of clouds and a small chance for some isolated showers. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should be a bit more on the warm side of the front on Sunday, but the chance for an isolated thunderstorm remains. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The warmth continues building back into the region through the early half of next week. Monday remains warm and humid. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures near 80 degrees again. There’s a tiny chance for a stray pop up thunderstorm. Tuesday pushes the warmth even higher above seasonal averages for this time of year! Skies are partly cloudy, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity levels remain high.

Have a great Wednesday!