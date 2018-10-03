× October 3rd is Mean Girls Day

(CNN) No, you don’t get the day off. But that doesn’t mean that October 3 isn’t a holiday.

The date is known to social media and movie fans around the world as “Mean Girls Day.”

Here’s the backstory: In the popular 2004 film there’s scene where Aaron Samuels (portrayed by Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan) in class and asks her what day it is.

“It’s October 3,” she answers.

Since then, October 3 has joined other dates made significant by films.