Oktoberfest at Spring Gate

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa-- This morning FOX43's traveled out to Spring Gate Vineyard & Brewery for a preview of Oktoberfest starting this weekend.

Oktoberfest: Two weekends, 10/5-10/7 5p Friday 12p Saturday & Sunday, 10/12-10/14 5p Friday 12p Saturday & Sunday. There’s an event open to the public, as well as an exclusive bar (details below). Tickets are $15 presale through our Facebook Event and $25 at the door.

Access to 15 Oktoberfest/German Beers at our Exclusive Oktoberfest Bar

$4 Pennsylvania Oktoberfest craft beers. No growlers due to PA law

Our Tankard Glass Oktoberfest Stein to enjoy all your libations in

3 Happy Hours Every Weekend – Our choice of three select Oktoberfest beers for $3 Friday Night 5-7PM Saturday 12-2PM Sunday 4-6PM

Wine Slushy and SpringShine Special all weekend long – $5 cups or tumbler refills!

A wristband good for one whole weekend – (be sure to keep it on you so you can come and go as you please!)