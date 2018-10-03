Oktoberfest at Spring Gate

Oktoberfest at Spring Gate

Posted 7:29 AM, October 3, 2018, by

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa-- This morning FOX43's traveled out to Spring Gate Vineyard & Brewery for a preview of Oktoberfest starting this weekend.

Oktoberfest: Two weekends, 10/5-10/7 5p Friday 12p Saturday & Sunday, 10/12-10/14 5p Friday 12p Saturday & Sunday. There’s an event open to the public, as well as an exclusive bar (details below). Tickets are $15 presale through our Facebook Event and $25 at the door.

  • Access to 15 Oktoberfest/German Beers at our Exclusive Oktoberfest Bar
  • $4 Pennsylvania Oktoberfest craft beers. No growlers due to PA law
  • Our Tankard Glass Oktoberfest Stein to enjoy all your libations in
  • 3 Happy Hours Every Weekend – Our choice of three select Oktoberfest beers for $3
    • Friday Night 5-7PM
    • Saturday 12-2PM
    • Sunday 4-6PM
  • Wine Slushy and SpringShine Special all weekend long – $5 cups or tumbler refills!
  • A wristband good for one whole weekend – (be sure to keep it on you so you can come and go as you please!)