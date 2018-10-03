× One law enforcement officer killed in Florence, South Carolina, four others injured

Breaking: One of the five law enforcement officers shot on Wednesday has died, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said, according to CNN affiliate WBTW.

Previously reported: Three Florence County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office deputies and two city officers were shot Wednesday, chief deputy Glenn Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

The shootings took place during an active shooter incident, which is now over, the Florence County Emergency Management said on its Twitter page.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect is in custody, the county said.

The scene of the shooting in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road remains a crime scene, the county emergency management said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.