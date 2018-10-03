× Orioles part ways with manager Buck Showalter

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have decided to part ways with manager Buck Showalter, according to baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Baltimore Sun confirmed the news of Showalter’s departure.

Buck Showalter will not be back with the #Orioles in any capacity, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 3, 2018

The Orioles recently completed the worst season in franchise history, going 47-115 — one of the worst records ever compiled in baseball, according to the Sun.

Showalter joined the Orioles in August of 2010 and guided Baltimore to the American League playoffs in 2012, their first postseason appearance since 1996. He was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2014 after leading the Orioles to an American League East title and an American League Championship Series appearance, where they were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Showalter’s tenure in Baltimore ends with a 669-684 record.

His career record as a Major League manager is 1,551-1,517.